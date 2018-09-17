Enbridge Set To Sponsor 2018 Amherstburg River Lights Winter Festival

Enbridge will once again sponsor the River Lights Winter Festival in downtown Amherstburg.

“With Enbridge’s generous support, we are proud to continue the unique festival programming our town has come to know and love. Old world charm in our vibrant community, with our dazzling light displays, is the signature backdrop for historic Amherstburg during this event,” says Mayor Aldo Di Carlo.

Enbridge supplies renewable power to nearly 2,400 homes in the region, with its 15-megawatt Amherstburg solar facility.

“This will be Enbridge’s 5th year sponsoring the exceptional programs and some of the light displays at the River Lights Winter Festival,” says Suzanne Shea, Communications and Stakeholder Relations Sr. Advisor, Power Operations. “We are proud to have the opportunity to continue to partner with the Town and share in the holiday spirit with the Amherstburg community.”

The six-week long festival kicks off with the Municipal Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 17th.