E.C. Row Crash Turns Fatal

Thursday September 13th, 2018

City News
A crash on the Expressway earlier this week has turned fatal.

The multiple vehicle crash happened around 12:20pm on Monday, September 10th, 2018 near Lauzon Parkway.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision with a total of six occupants. Five people were transported to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

On Thursday, September 13th 2018 a passenger in one of the involved vehicles succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Any witnesses that haven’t already spoken to police are encouraged to call investigators.

