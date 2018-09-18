Downtown Streetscape Improvements Closing Ouellette/Elliott Intersection

Ongoing streetscape improvements along Ouellette Avenue will require the complete closure of the Ouellette and Elliott Street intersection starting on Wednesday, September 19th, 2018. There will no longer be a right turn off Ouellette onto Elliott.

A temporary pedestrian crossing has be installed on Ouellette Avenue at the Tuscarora and Ouellette intersection. The temporary crossing is needed during the sidewalk construction on the east side of Ouellette Avenue.