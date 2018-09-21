Comber Men Facing Community Service, Probation, And Fines For Hunting Offences

Three southwestern Ontario men have been fined a total of $7,250 and were given probation and community service orders for violations under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

According to officials, conservation officers inspected deer hunters during the controlled deer hunt in the area of West Elgin. In the course of their investigation, officers determined that the group had harvested a small buck on the first day of the hunt and did not attach a seal to it. The deer meat was concealed in a truck and transported to a home on the second night of the deer hunt. On the third day of the hunt, the hunters shot and killed a doe and transported it to a barn,where it was dressed and hung.

Upon further inspection, it was determined that the doe did not have a seal attached, and the group had made false statements to the conservation officer.The deer and two firearms were seized, and the deer were forfeited to the Crown.

Ted Foreman of Comber pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for failing to keep a seal attached to a doe while transporting it, $1,000 for failing to immediately attach a seal to a buck and $1,000 for failing to keep a seal attached to the buck while transporting it. Foreman was also fined $750 for making a false statement to a conservation officer and was given a two-year probation order and community service to complete.

Robert Foreman, also of Comber, pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for failing to keep a seal attached to a buck while transporting it and $750 for making a false statement to a conservation officer. He was also given a two-year probation order and community service to complete.

In addition the the COmber men, Christopher Doolittle of Ayr pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for failing to immediately attach a seal to a doe he shot and $750 for making a false statement to a conservation officer.