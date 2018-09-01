City Hall Closed, Free Parking, No Garbage Collection On Labour Day

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday, September 3rd, 2018 in observance of the Labour Day holiday. The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, September 17th, 2018 at 6pm in Council Chambers.

311 Call Centre:

The 311 Call Centre will be closed on Monday.



211 Windsor-Essex:

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections:

There will be no residential collection services on Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Public Drop-off & Household Chemical Waste Depots:

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed on Monday. Regular summer hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm.

Parks and Recreation:

All community centres and all customer care centres will be closed with the exception of scheduled rentals.

Pools:

Outdoor pools will be open from 1:30pm to 4:30pm and Sandpoint Beach will be open 1pm to 7pm. weather and water quality permitting.

Parking Enforcement:

There will be no parking enforcement on Monday and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed. Ticket payments may still be made online via the E-Services tab at www.citywindsor.ca.



Windsor Public Library:

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday.

Transit Windsor:

City buses will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday, September 3rd, 2018. The Tunnel Bus will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule as well.