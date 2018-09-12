Children’s Fest Set For This Weekend

The 24th Annual Children’s Fest takes place this weekend.

For a $5 per person entry fee there is something for everyone including live entertainment, family friendly vendor and community agencies, wellness zone, bouncy castles and sports activities, pony rides and dog shows.

A new addition this year is the action and adventure zone with model train exhibits, Canadian Historical Aircraft Museum displays and the opportunity to learn more about robotics.

Since its inception in 1995 as a project of the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), over 75,000 visitors have attended this event to enjoy a weekend of activities, family fun and learning experiences.

The Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) continues to partner with Rotary to bring this amazing event to the community.

It runs both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm at Central Park Athletics.