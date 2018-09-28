Catch The First Leamington Night Market Friday

Leamington’s first night market, Art in the Parkette takes place Friday night.

Hosted in conjunction with Culture Days, the Leamington Arts Centre, the Leamington BIA, The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place and the Municipality of Leamington the evening features live & local art and music off of Leamington’s newly revitalized Mill Street.

You can also head inside to the Leamington Arts Centre gallery for local wine, food, and local art.

It runs from 5pm to 9pm with free admission.