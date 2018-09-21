Catch The Fall Rib Fest This Weekend

If you missed the Rib Fest earlier this year, good news, you can catch it this weekend!

Northern Heat Rib Series returns to Festival Plaza with plenty of ribs, craft beer, and family fun.

The tasty line up of food induces pork ribs, beef ribs, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, coleslaw, cornbread, funnel cakes, blooming onions, ice cream, poutine, burgers, sausages, deep-fried treats, jerk brothers, jolly rancher slushies, fresh squeezed lemonade and more.

Wash it all down at their Craft Beer Market featuring the top brewers from across Ontario.

The weekend will also feature live music, a kids zone, backyard BBQ games, cooking lessons and bubble soccer.

It runs Friday from 4pm to 11pm, Saturday from 11am to 11pm and on Sunday from 11am to 7pm.