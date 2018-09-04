Cardinal Music Productions presents Les Miserables this September.

Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, ‘Les Misérables’ travels with prisoneron- parole, 24601, Jean Valjean, as he runs from the ruthless Inspector Javert on a journey beyond the barricades, at the center of the June Rebellion. Meanwhile, the life of a working class girl with a child is at turning point as she turns to prostitution to pay money to the evil innkeeper and his wife who look after her child, Cosette. Valjean promises to take care of the child, eventually leads to a love triangle between Cosette, Marius who is a student of the rebellion, and Eponine, a girl of the streets. The people sing of their anger and Enjolras leads the students to fight upon the barricades.

The show runs on September 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th, and 30th at the The Green Room Theatre located at 600 E.C. Row West.

Tickets are $25 and $22.50 for seniors and students. They can be purchased at Cardinal Music located at 2569B Jefferson. Visit their website for more information.