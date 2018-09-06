Blink-182 Cancels Mini Fall Tour Dates Including The Colosseum Show On September 18th

Blink-182 has been forced to cancel their fall tour including a stop in Windsor due to medical issues have sidelined drummer Travis Barker.

Band officials say that Barker’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.

Barker says “The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band. Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends and bandmates for all the love and support.”

Tickets purchased at Caesars Windsor Box Office, can be refunded by bringing proof of purchase and/or tickets to the Box Office, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 pm and midnight on show nights.

If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be processed automatically using your method of payment. For help, call 1-855-985-HELP (4357).