Bike Lanes Proposed For Lesperance Road

The Town of Tecumseh is looking to add bike lanes on Lesperance Road between McNorton Avenue and Riverside Drive.

This would mean the removal of the turning lane, to be replaced with a reconfigured road cross-section which will include provision for delineation of bicycle lanes as well as through traffic.

The town says that the project has been completed based on previous recommendations provided through the Tecumseh Transportation Master Plan, and the Town of Tecumseh Road Needs Study.

The town is holding an information session to discuss the plan with town residents. That takes place on Wednesday, September 26th, 2018 from 3pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm at town hall.