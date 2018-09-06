Annual Terry Fox Giant Used Book Sale This Weekend

The tenth annual Terry Fox giant used book sale kicks off this weekend.

Taking place at the St Clair Shores Shopping Centre, located at 25 Amy Croft, it will offer all books for $1 with kids books 2 for $1. All proceeds are going to the Terry Fox Foundation for Cancer Research.

To date over $135,000 has been raised through the annual book sale for cancer research. This year’s goal is to reach and surpass the $150,000 mark.

It runs this Saturday, September 8th and Sunday, September 9th and again on Saturday, September 15th. Hours are 9am to 4pm on all three days.