Amherstburg Police Officer Hit By Car

An Amherstburg Police officer sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a Nissan Sentra.

It happened around 2am on September 3rd, 2018 while the officer was standing near his police cruiser conducting an investigation in the 4600 block of Alma Street.

The officer is currently listed in stable condition.

Collision reconstruction investigators are on scene, and the 4600 block of Alma Street remains closed between Concession 5 North and Concession 5 South until further notice.