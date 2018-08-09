Windsor International Film Festival Looking For Volunteers

The Windsor International Film Festival is looking for volunteers.

This year marks the 14th annual Windsor International Film Festival. Since it’s inception in 2004, WIFF has functioned as an entirely volunteer run organization, and has grown to become a major event in the city. Last year alone, WIFF sold over 22,000 tickets over the course of the festival, and looks to increase that number this year.

“A large part of WIFF’s continued success is thanks to our dedicated volunteers,” remarks WIFF Executive Director and Chief Programmer, Vincent Georgie. “They are enthusiastic about the festival, and we sincerely appreciate all the time and effort they give to the event.”

Anyone interested in applying to volunteer can fill in the online form, or contact our Volunteer Directors, Bianca Rivera and Keely Murdock by email at [email protected] Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

The 2018 festival runs from October 29th to November 4th.