Welcome Centre Receives $30,000 Grant From The Solcz Family Foundation

The Welcome Centre has received a $30,000 Grant from the Solcz Family Foundation to be used towards their Child Advocacy Program.

The program is a year-long pilot project that the centre has never had the funds to carry, and now will be able to do so.

Every year the Welcome Centre Shelter supports over 250 families with over 500 minor children within emergency shelter. With housing efforts, the main “client” is typically the caregiver, meaning that the children who accompany their caregivers into homelessness are not the main focus. Children experiencing homelessness have needs that are distinct from those of their parents.

“The Child Advocacy Program will transform the way children experiencing homelessness receive support during their shelter stay by addressing their individual needs through a supportive and family-focused approach. The Solcz Family Foundation is delighted to be part of the development of this unique program and to have the opportunity to positively impact the welfare of these children and their families during their shelter stay,” said Executive Director of the Solcz Family Foundation, Kyrsten Solcz.

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families is the sole provider of emergency shelter services to women and families in the Windsor-Essex community who are experiencing homelessness for any reason.

“With this funding, we will now have a part-time Children’s Advocate on board—a position that will allow us to gain new knowledge and skills in supporting children and their caregivers”, said Centre Executive Director, Lady Laforet.