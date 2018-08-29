Walkerville Night Market Finds A New Home

The Night Market in Walkerville has found a new home.

Organizers were forced to find a new location after the parking lot at the Good Neighbour restaurant was no longer an option following the death of Mark Boscariol.

The final two markets of this year, September 28th, and October 6th will take place a few blocks down the street on Argyle Avenue next to the Walkerville Brewery.

Organizers say more information will be released in the coming weeks.