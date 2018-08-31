UWSA Names Scholarship In Honour Of Downtown Shooting Victim

The University of Windsor Students’ Alliance has announced the renaming of a scholarship in memory of Jason Solomon.

Solomon, a third-year student in Criminology at the University of Windsor was shot to death on early Monday morning in Downtown Windsor.

“He had admirable and attainable aspirations to become a lawyer, ensuring justice for those who felt themselves hopeless. Everywhere he went, Jason illuminated the hearts and minds of those who met him, if only for a brief moment. Jason was a rising student leader who formed an active part of the Caribbean African Organization of Students. He was a champion for both his own future, consistently displaying relentless passion and dedication to fulfilling his dreams, and a champion for others in pursuit of their own ambitions. He led a life in which he believed in himself and inspired others to do the same,” said Jeremiah Bowers, UWSA President in a statement.

Every year, the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance recognizes the achievements of a student from a marginalized background who has excelled in academics through their “Rise Above” scholarship.

“Jason’s identity as a Black student is not lost on us; in fact, it reinforced his tenacity. Racialized students are systemically disadvantaged in academia, and it requires that much more finesse and determination to prove oneself, make their mark, and craft their future. Jason did that. He was and remains a model of student leadership and raw talent,” said Bowers.

In honour and commemoration of Solomon’s contributions to the student community, the award will now be known as the “Jason Solomon Rise Above” scholarship.

The UWSA reminds students that the University’s Student Counselling Centre and the UWSA Peer Support Centre in the Student Centre are both available to provide supports to all those affected.

“We say farewell to Jason Solomon, reinforce our love and support for family and friends, and stand in solidarity with all the lives Jason has impacted. He will never be forgotten by the students of the University of Windsor,” Bowers concluded.