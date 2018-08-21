UWindsor Chancellor Search Committee Accepting Nominations
Liz Thorne
Tuesday August 21st, 2018
Posted at 10:00am
The University of Windsor is now accepting nominations for the position of Chancellor of the University of Windsor.
The Chancellor is the titular head of the University and confers all degrees and diplomas on behalf of Senate. The Chancellor also represents the University in an official capacity at external functions from time to time.
The search follows the Honourable Ed Lumley’s announcement of his intention to step down as the University’s Chancellor.
Nominations should be submitted by September 21st, 2018 to Renée Wintermute, University Secretary, University of Windsor, 401 Sunset Avenue or at [email protected]
Nomination packages are to include, at a minimum:
- A bio of the nominee (awards and honours, charitable works, connections to the University of Windsor or the City of Windsor, current and former employment, etc.)
- A statement on how the nominee meets the criteria set out in the Position Profile and Criteria.
- Any other relevant documentation (links to articles, newspaper clippings, etc.)
- Contact information of the nominee (if available).
- Contact information of the nominator.
Comment With Facebook