UWindsor Chancellor Search Committee Accepting Nominations

The University of Windsor is now accepting nominations for the position of Chancellor of the University of Windsor.

The Chancellor is the titular head of the University and confers all degrees and diplomas on behalf of Senate. The Chancellor also represents the University in an official capacity at external functions from time to time.

The search follows the Honourable Ed Lumley’s announcement of his intention to step down as the University’s Chancellor.

Nominations should be submitted by September 21st, 2018 to Renée Wintermute, University Secretary, University of Windsor, 401 Sunset Avenue or at [email protected]

Nomination packages are to include, at a minimum: