Tourism Officials, Regional Municipalities And Hoteliers Learn More About Pelee Island

Employees from local municipalities and area hotels took a trip to Pelee Island last week to learn about the Island’s tourism assets and gather stories on why to visit.

The focus of the visit was to highlight Pelee Island’s top points of interest, combined with safe, reliable transportation to and from the Island, while making partners understand the reasons for it to be considered a destination.

Those who attended enjoyed lunch at the Pelee Island Winery with the new Mayor acclaimed of The Township of Pelee, Ray Durocher.

A local company, Explore Pelee, provAnother highlight waided the tourism consortium with transportation and a tour during their time on the Island.

Pelee Island has continued to build on its tourism portfolio by expanding on festivals and events, points of interest, tours and amenities.