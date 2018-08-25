Teo Needs A Forever Home
Saturday August 25th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Teo is a shy guy. He likes to be by himself most of the time but will gladly sit in your lap for lots of good pets and scratches. He’s not interested in toys, he’s really laid back and just likes to sit by himself and enjoy the view outside. Since he is so shy Teo would prefer a home with no younger children or dogs.
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
