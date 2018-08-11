Tavi Is One Of Those Cats Who Has Lots To Say
Saturday August 11th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Tavi is one of those cats who has lots to say–he is a very vocal fellow. He wants to be the centre of attention and if he can’t get it by meowing or chirping, he’ll rumble at you. If you have things to do he enjoys gentle play with soft toys, staying nearby so he knows exactly when you’re done.
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
Comment With Facebook