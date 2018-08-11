Tavi Is One Of Those Cats Who Has Lots To Say

Saturday August 11th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Tavi is one of those cats who has lots to say–he is a very vocal fellow. He wants to be the centre of attention and if he can’t get it by meowing or chirping, he’ll rumble at you. If you have things to do he enjoys gentle play with soft toys, staying nearby so he knows exactly when you’re done.

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.