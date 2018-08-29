Summer Festival Preview: The Harrow Fair
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday August 29th, 2018
Posted at 3:00pm
While Labour Day weekend means the end of summer and back to school, it had always meant something else for county residents during the past 164 years: The Harrow Fair.
This end of summer tradition has stayed true to its county roots featuring pie baking contests, cattle judging, lawnmower races, tractor pulls and a roster calling contest. With a parade Saturday morning and evening entertainment, The Harrow Fair has something for everyone!
More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
Comment With Facebook