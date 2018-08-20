Six West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Pools Found
Liz Thorne
Monday August 20th, 2018
Posted at 6:52pm
The Health Unit reports that routine monitoring program for West Nile Virus has identified six positive pools in the area. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, this is the highest number of positive pools in one week.
The Health Unit has not released the locations it was found.
So far in 2018, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Windsor-Essex County.
