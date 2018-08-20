Six West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Pools Found

Monday August 20th, 2018

Posted at 6:52pm

City News
The Health Unit reports that routine monitoring program for West Nile Virus has identified six positive pools in  the area.   Since the beginning of the 2018 season, this is the highest number of positive pools in one week.

The Health Unit has not released the locations it was found.

So far in 2018, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Windsor-Essex County.

