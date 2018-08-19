Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Delilah can come off as shy, and independent, but is nothing short of a sweetheart. She came from a pretty scary situation as a puppy, and lots of things in life are unfamiliar and can be spooky to her, especially new people. She is an older girl, and is looking for a calm environment, with a patient owner who’s willing to give her the time to adjust and show her that things aren’t so scary.