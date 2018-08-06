Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.

They say a line of strong to severe thunderstorms is moving eastward toward or across the regions at 50 km/h. Some of these storms contain damaging wind gusts.

A funnel cloud has been reported near Amherstburg. There is the risk for an isolated brief tornado associated with these storms.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.