Renovations Well Underway At The Caesars Windsor Hotel

Interior renovations to the hotel at Caesars Windsor are well underway with a limited number of luxury rooms available for reservations starting this Fall in the Forum tower.

Each room as well as the hallways of every floor is undergoing a full transformation. Renovations have already started in the Forum Tower and will extend to the Augustus Tower with full completion set for late 2019.

“This exciting, upscale and modern renovation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering an unparalleled, world-class resort experience. We will continue to offer our guests a variety of luxury amenities they have come to expect from the Caesars brand,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment.

Renovations include new modern furniture in deep shades of charcoal and dove greys, rich sapphire blue and warm gold accents. Plush, linen and vegan-leather upholstery with black-metal and ash wood accents.

Also included are upgraded LED 55” flat-screen TVs and high-end finishings include hexagon-patterned carpeting, linen wall-coverings and engineered wood floors in each room’s foyer.