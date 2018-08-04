PHOTOS: Windsor Emancipation Day Celebration

The 185th Annual Emancipation Day Celebration is in Lanspeary Park this weekend.

The two-day event features live entertainment, family friendly activities, booths selling goods, food, and much more to be enjoyed.

Emancipation Day celebrates the signing of the Slavery Abolition Action of Upper Canada, which was signed August 28th, 1833.

The event features free admission and runs from 2pm until 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

