PHOTOS: Canterbury College To Tear Down Three Houses To Build New Student Residence
Wednesday August 29th, 2018
Posted at 3:27pm
Three houses on Patricia Road owned by Canterbury College are about to come down to make room for a new student residence.
It will be built next to the existing Geoffrey Fisher Hall, and will be across the street from green space that was home to the University of Windsor student residence Electa Hall. That was torn down several years ago due to the high cost of repairs needed.
The residence will have 32 single apartments and 30 rooms for shared accommodations.
