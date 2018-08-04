PHOTOS: Amherstburg Uncommon Festival Features Harry Potter, Steampunk Themes

Saturday August 4th, 2018

Posted at 3:56pm

Amherstburg’s first-ever Uncommon Festival is underway through Sunday.

Set against the backdrop of historic downtown Amherstburg, the festival features live performances, escape rooms, butterbeer, Insecta Alley, wizard ball throw, magicians, daily aerial displays, unusual photo op stations, teapot racing, an interactive art gallery and owl and falcon flight demos.

Windsor ComiCon will host a “steampunk or Harry Potter inspired” costume contest to add to the ambiance. For those who want to travel back in time, the WFCU Big Top will feature Dr. Von Houligan’s Carnival of Calamities!

For more information on this festival and other weekend fun, visit the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

 

 

 

 

