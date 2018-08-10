Outdoor Movie Night Coming To Colchester

The Town of Essex is hosting their second outdoor movie night of the year this Saturday, August 18th at Colchester Harbour Park.

The featured movie will be Wonder, based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name. The movie tells the story of August Pullman. Born with facial deformities which prevented him from going to a regular school, August becomes an unlikely hero when he enters the fifth grade.

“This is the first outdoor movie night in Colchester Centre and it’s the perfect family-friendly way to celebrate the end of summer,” said Cynthia Cakebread, Manager, Recreation and Culture.

The event begins at 6pm and will also feature free popcorn. You are encouraged to bring their own blanket and lawn chairs.