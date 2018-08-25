Ontario Animal Shelters Step In To Help With Overcrowding In Windsor

Dozens of cats and kittens hit the road and started their journey to new homes in Ontario Saturday morning.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is a peak capacity with more than 500 felines currently in the shelter’s care. To help ease capacity issues, an Ontario-wide partnership will see four shelters working together to help get cats from Windsor-Essex to other Ontario shelters where they will be able to find homes more quickly.

The Lincoln County Humane Society has made available its new transport vehicle to transport 62 cats and kittens from the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society to the Ottawa Humane Society and Pickering Animal Services.

In addition, here in Windsor, the Humane Society is doing by reducing adoption fees to $99 for August.