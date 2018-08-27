New St. Clair Sports Park Nears Reality

Construction of the new sports park at St. Clair College will meet another milestone with approval of the site plan by City Council Monday evening.

The proposed new park will be located near the existing recreational fields at the far south end of campus and includes an artificial turf soccer stadium, artificial turn baseball stadium and sand volleyball courts.

The project will also include an outdoor walking path, streetscape lighting, landscaping and a gateway entrance.

The financing the project will be the responsibility of the Student Representative Council at a cost of approximately $13,000,000.

Plans down the road call for a tennis facility at a cost of $5,000,000 and a soccer dome at a cost of $4,200,000.