Man Stabbed Downtown

Windsor Police are looking for two suspects after a stabbing.

On Monday August 6th at approximately 1:15am, officers were dispatched to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street for a stabbing.

Officers located a 22 year old man who was being treated by paramedics for a stab wound. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that the victim saw two men following another man in a threatening manner. The victim enquired if the person was okay and one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The two suspects fled the scene and were last seen running southbound on Ouellette Avenue.

The first suspect is described as male, with olive skin, 5’6, early 20’s, medium build, wearing a grey and white jump suit.

The second suspect is described as male, with olive skin, 5’7, early 20’s, medium build, wearing shorts and a sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.