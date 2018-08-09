Man Robbed At Erie & McDougall

Windsor police are investigating after a knifepoint robbery on McDougall.

Police were called to Erie and McDougall around 1:15am this morning.

A 21 year old male who stated that he was riding his bicycle north on McDougall, just past Erie Street when he was approached by 3 people. Two males and a female. They asked the victim for the time so he stopped to look at his phone. One of the male suspects attempted to grab the phone. The victim pulled back and the other male in the group held out a knife and demanded his phone.

The suspects were last seen walking westbound on Erie Street, from McDougall Street.

The victim was not injured from the incident.

Suspects Described as:

1) Male, black, early 20’s, tall, wearing a yellow hoodie, sunglasses and riding a bike.

2) Male, olive skin, tall, early 20’s, wearing a t-shirt. (on foot)

3) Female, black, early 20’s, dark hair. (on foot)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com