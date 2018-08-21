LaSalle Craft Beer Festival Celebrates Five Years

The LaSalle Craft Beer Festival is celebrating five years. This years festival takes place on October 5th and 6th at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

Back by popular demand, Friday night’s throwback party will feature DJ Daryl Muscat. You might remember DJ Daryl from his days at Bentley’s Bar in downtown Windsor! He will be playing all of the greatest hits from the 80’s and 90’s from 8pm to midnight.

On Saturday, October 6th, American Idol’s Season 13 finalist, Sam Woolf will take the stage at 7pm. He is a highly collaborative singer-songwriter known for his original compositions and pitch perfect vocals.

Wednesday’s Engine is a 5-piece pop, rock and dance band with a great set list and a unique and refreshing take on popular covers. With an ensemble of accomplished singers and musicians, Wednesday’s Engine combines edge and diversity with massive hit songs to create a set list that is both familiar and unpredictable, and they somehow manage to make Rihanna, Nine Inch Nails and Justin Timberlake sound like they should be played one right after the other. Wednesday’s Engine will take the stage on Saturday from 9:00 pm to midnight.

In collaboration with Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), the LaSalle Craft Beer Festival will be featuring our own Barrels, Bottles and Brews Tour at the festival. Festival attendees will receive a passport featuring all participating beverage vendors. They will then be encouraged to visit various vendors to obtain a stamp and complete the passport. Completed passports can be redeemed at the festival to receive a commemorative LaSalle Craft Beer Festival keychain.

Tickets are $20 per person, and will go on sale on Tuesday, September 4th on the town’s website. With your admission, you will receive an 8 oz. keepsake mug and three tokens.

Tickets increase to $25 per person on October 5th.