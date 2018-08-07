It’s Bicycle Safety And Enforcement Week In Windsor

Windsor Police and the Windsor Bicycling Committee will be conducting a bicycle safety and enforcement initiative this week.

The purpose of this initiative is to raise awareness regarding offences related to bicycle safety. Special attention this year will be directed toward the matter commonly known as pedestrian, bicycle, motorist, and Ebike safety issues.

Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Issues:

Cyclist should try to stay in a designated bike lane or as close to the right edge of the road whenever possible.

Bicycles/E-Bikes must stay off sidewalks, especially when it is safe to ride on the road. This is a city bylaw and is a $125 penalty.

Proper lighting and helmets should be worn.

Bikes and Ebikes are considered vehicles under the Highway Traffic Act and riders must obey and stop for traffic lights and stop signs.

Motor vehicles must yield right of way when required.

1 Metre Rule:

This rule took effect September 2015, providing cyclists more room for their safety. This Highway Traffic Act offence carries a penalty of $110 and two demerit points to your licence.

See And Be Seen: