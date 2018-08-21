Intersection Of Riverside Drive East And Lauzon Road Re-Opens

Tuesday August 21st, 2018

Posted at 6:37pm

Construction
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The intersection of Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road re-opened Tuesday.

Construction on the Riverside Vista does continue, and the section of Riverside Drive from Lauzon Road east to Solidarity Tower will see intermittent lane reductions until the end of August.

The next phase of the project, gets underway on September 4th and will see Riverside Drive East from Dieppe Street to Solidarity Towers closed with only local traffic permitted.

That work is expected to be complete by the end of September.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.