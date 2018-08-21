Intersection Of Riverside Drive East And Lauzon Road Re-Opens

The intersection of Riverside Drive East and Lauzon Road re-opened Tuesday.

Construction on the Riverside Vista does continue, and the section of Riverside Drive from Lauzon Road east to Solidarity Tower will see intermittent lane reductions until the end of August.

The next phase of the project, gets underway on September 4th and will see Riverside Drive East from Dieppe Street to Solidarity Towers closed with only local traffic permitted.

That work is expected to be complete by the end of September.