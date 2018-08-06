Home Invasion In Leamington Under Investigation

OPP in Leamington are investigating a home invasion.

Police say that around 5:20am on August 6th, 2018 three male suspects carrying weapons forced their way into a residence in the 100 block of Oak Street after a man answered the door.

Two of the suspects were wearing disguises. The third suspect was not disguised and is believed to be known to the victims.

All three suspects fled the residence on foot and are still outstanding.

Police did not say if anything was taken from the home.

A female in the home was injured when she attempted to flee out a window.

OPP say that they believe this is an isolated incident, and that the crime is possibly related to a disturbance a few hours earlier occurring outside a Talbot Street West Leamington business.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.