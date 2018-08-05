He Is A Smart Dog And Is Eager To Please You

Sunday August 5th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Written by For The Love of Paws:

Banjo is a 1 year old, 27 pound Terrier Mix
Banjo is a sweet, playful dog who gets along with other dogs. He is housetrained and knows some of his commands; he is a smart dog and is eager to please you. In the evening he loves to cuddle with his “person”
Banjo cannot go to a home with cats and needs a secured fenced in yard.

More information on how to adopt from For The Love of Paws can be found on their website.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.