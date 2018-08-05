Written by For The Love of Paws:

Banjo is a 1 year old, 27 pound Terrier Mix

Banjo is a sweet, playful dog who gets along with other dogs. He is housetrained and knows some of his commands; he is a smart dog and is eager to please you. In the evening he loves to cuddle with his “person”

Banjo cannot go to a home with cats and needs a secured fenced in yard.