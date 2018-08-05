He Is A Smart Dog And Is Eager To Please You
Sunday August 5th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Written by For The Love of Paws:
Banjo is a 1 year old, 27 pound Terrier Mix
Banjo is a sweet, playful dog who gets along with other dogs. He is housetrained and knows some of his commands; he is a smart dog and is eager to please you. In the evening he loves to cuddle with his “person”
Banjo cannot go to a home with cats and needs a secured fenced in yard.
More information on how to adopt from For The Love of Paws can be found on their website.
