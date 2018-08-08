Have Your Say On How Much City Council Should Make

How much should members of City Council make?

Windsor, along with municipalities across Ontario is in the midst of a City Council Compensation Review due to the federal government’s planned elimination of a one-third tax-free exemption for elected officials in 2019.

The loss of the tax-free exemption will result in a reduction to the take-home pay currently received by mayors and councillors across the province.

An independent compensation review committee made up of community leaders has been formed to review the impact of the federal change and recommend options for addressing it.

The City of Windsor is hosting two community consultation meetings to receive input on a Council Compensation Review.

The first takes place at 10am on Wednesday, August 8th, 2018. The second is at 7pm on Thursday, August 9th, 2018. Both meetings take place in Council Chambers.