Former Windsor Sears Store, Land Sold

The former Sears store at Devonshire Mall has been sold.

HOOPP Realty Inc., owners of Devonshire Mall, finalized the purchase of the building and adjacent land with the receiver of Sears Canada earlier this month.

“While we are sorry to have lost Sears, we are excited to have gained control of this important piece of property,” said Devonshire Mall General Manager Chris Savard. “There has been a considerable amount of interest in this space and we look forward to working with our development and leasing teams to reset this portion of the shopping centre.”

Savard said the mall will release details on plans for the property in the coming months.

The terms of the sale were not released.

Sears’ Windsor store closed on January 14th when all the Canadian assets of the company were liquidated.