Former Mayor Elizabeth Kishkon Passes Away

Former Windsor Mayor Elizabeth Kishkon has passed away.

She was Mayor from November 1983 to November 1985 and was Windsor’s first female mayor.

Highlights of her time as mayor include an October 1984 visit from the Queen to Windsor.

Following her time as Mayor, she was appointed to the Ontario Human Rights Commission. She also received an honorary degree from the University of Windsor in 1986.

In September 2017, a park near Banwell Road was named in her honour.

Mayor Drew Dilkens has asked that flags at all City sites be lowered in her honour.