Downtown Pizza Company, SnackBar-B-Q And Good Neighbour All Close

Thursday August 16th, 2018

Posted at 3:11pm

City News
Snack Bar-B-Q under construction in November 2014.

Three popular restaurants owned by late businessman Mark Boscariol have closed.

Downtown Pizza Company and SnackBar-B-Q both in Downtown Windsor and Good Neighbour in Walkerville were all closed as of Thursday.

Boscariol died unexpectedly on July 26th of a heart attack.

A post on the Facebook Page of all three restaurants said simply “We are no longer operating”.

