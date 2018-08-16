Downtown Pizza Company, SnackBar-B-Q And Good Neighbour All Close
Liz Thorne
Thursday August 16th, 2018
Posted at 3:11pm
Three popular restaurants owned by late businessman Mark Boscariol have closed.
Downtown Pizza Company and SnackBar-B-Q both in Downtown Windsor and Good Neighbour in Walkerville were all closed as of Thursday.
Boscariol died unexpectedly on July 26th of a heart attack.
A post on the Facebook Page of all three restaurants said simply “We are no longer operating”.
