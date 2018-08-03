Crash At Roundabout Sends Driver To Hospital
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Posted at 1:59pm
The driver of a motorcycle has been taken to hospital after colliding with a sign at the Highway 3 roundabout.
OPP and EMS were called around 11:35am Friday to the roundabout near Highway 401 and Highway 3 in Tecumseh.
The vehicle, a motorcycle, collided with a sign. The motorcycle driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The associated roads were closed for a period of time while the crash was cleared from the roadway.
The investigation is continuing.
