Crash At Roundabout Sends Driver To Hospital

The driver of a motorcycle has been taken to hospital after colliding with a sign at the Highway 3 roundabout.

OPP and EMS were called around 11:35am Friday to the roundabout near Highway 401 and Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

The vehicle, a motorcycle, collided with a sign. The motorcycle driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The associated roads were closed for a period of time while the crash was cleared from the roadway.

The investigation is continuing.