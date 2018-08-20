Boscariol Family: Restaurants Were Insolvent

The family of the late Mark Boscariol have released a statement regarding the sudden closure of Downtown Pizza Company, Snack BarBQ, and Good Neighbour last Thursday.

The statement reads “In the course of administering Mark’s Estate, it was determined that the company operating the three restaurants was insolvent. As is common in small businesses, the founder is the glue that keeps the business together through good times and tough times. Mark was that glue. The timing of his sudden and tragic death could not have been worse for the three restaurants that have been pillars of their neighbourhoods.”

The family says that while this decisions has been difficult, it is the most appropriate for them at this time.

“The legacy of Mark as a community leader and business owner remains unchanged by this decision. It is a reminder however of the precariousness of life,” the statement concludes.