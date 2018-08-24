Adult In Serious Condition Following Near Drowning

OPP in Chatham-Kent continue to investigate a near drowning which occurred in the Escarte Channel on Lake St. Clair.

They say around 6:30 am on August 23, 2018, Walpole Island First Nation Police, Chatham-Kent Police Service and Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services were called to the area.

Investigation revealed, around 12am a group of friends were out boating when the victim fell into the water. The victim was pulled from the water and brought to shore where, due to the darkness, they had to wait until morning to be rescued. Emergency responders were able to locate the missing boaters and the adult was subsequently transported to hospital in serious condition.