ActiveWindsor.ca Launched

A new online system promises to make it easier to sign up for recreation programs in the city.

activewindsor.ca today replaces the 20-year-old reconnect system and provides a vastly improved customer service experience.

“Activewindsor.ca is a new and improved software system that will make it faster and easier for residents to search and sign-up for the programs and activities that interest them”, said Mayor Dilkens. “It’s an improved technology that will make it easier for residents to live healthy active lives”.

Residents can create an online account from any device at any time and can now search by keyword, age, location, day and time.

The new site is mobile friendly for registrations, allows for the creation of wish lists and the ability to pay using their secure online shopping cart functionality. Users can also save payment information making future transactions quicker.

“We want everyone to go to activewindsor.ca and create their account”, said Recreation Executive Director Ray Mensour. “It’s simple and easy and as a bonus everyone will be automatically entered into a draw to win a family 4 pack of Adventure Bay tickets”.