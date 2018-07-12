Welcome Centre Receives Large Donation From Shoppers Drug Mart

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families received a large donation this week from local Shoppers Drug Mart owners.

The donation of $28,125 came as a result of cumulative fundraising efforts by multiple Shoppers locations.

“When we were told the amount of the donation, we were blown away!” says Kristin Douglas, Strategic Partnerships Manager. “They have always been a big supporter of ours but we were not expecting a donation of this magnitude.”

This donation has allowed the shelter to pay off their mortgage for the building they are currently in, as they continue to search for a new larger location.