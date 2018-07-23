VIDEO: Cabana Road Break And Enter

Windsor Police are investigating after a business in the 300 block of Cabana Road was broken into around 5am on Friday, July 13th,2018.

Police say that the door to the business was damaged to gain entry and a quantity of property was stolen.

Investigators obtained video surveillance of the incident and learned the suspect was dropped off by the driver of a black coloured vehicle, possibly a Dodge Neon.

The vehicle returned shortly after the incident to pick up the suspect and they fled the area. The suspect appeared to be a white male, wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket, white t-shirt and white running shoes.

There was two other commercial break and enters which occurred within this time period, in close proximity, using the same method of entry. The other businesses are located in the 3300 block and 200 block of West Grand Boulevard. It’s unknown whether they are related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.