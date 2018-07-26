VIDEO: Assault Suspect

Windsor Police are looking to identify assault suspect.

Police say that around 5:25pm on Wednesday, July 12th, 2018 the suspect entered a store in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East.

They say that the unknown male touched a young woman inappropriately. An employee approached the male and requested that he leave the store. The male responded by punching the employee, causing him to fall to the ground, resulting in non-life threatening injuries. The male fled the store, last seen fleeing westbound, towards McDougall Avenue.

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the male suspect. They are also looking to speak with the female (possibly in her late teens) who was touched inappropriately as she left the scene prior to speaking with officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.